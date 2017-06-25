Story highlights Maryland's Howard County website is hacked

Several websites in Ohio were affected

(CNN) The websites of Ohio Gov. John Kasich and a Maryland County were hacked Sunday, displaying what appeared to be pro-ISIS propaganda.

Visitors to governor.ohio.gov were greeted with a black background and an Arabic symbol while an Islamic call to prayer played in the background.

"You will be held accountable Trump," text on the landing page said, "you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."

"I Love Islamic state," it said.

Along with the governor's site, a group calling itself Team System DZ, apparently hacked numerous other state websites, including first lady Karen Kasich's website and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website.

