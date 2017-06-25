(CNN) Ohio Governor John Kasich's website was hacked Sunday, displaying what appeared to be pro-ISIS propaganda.

Visitors to governor.ohio.gov were greeted with a black background and an Arabic symbol while an Islamic call to prayer played in the background.

"You will be held accountable Trump," text on the landing page said, "you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."

"I Love Islamic state," it said.

A group calling itself Team System DZ, apparently hacked numerous state websites, including first lady Karen Kasich's website and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website. Those pages displayed the same message that Kasich's did. In addition to the pro-ISIS language, a line appeared on each page that said "Hacked by Team System DZ."

Read More