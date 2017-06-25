Trump confirms he called health care bill 'mean'

Story highlights "Well, he actually used my term, 'mean.' That was my term," Trump said of Obama.

Obama took to Facebook on Thursday to speak out against the Senate bill, calling it 'mean.'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of stealing his terminology when Obama said last week that there was a 'fundamental meanness' at the core of the Republican health care bill.

During an interview on "Fox and Friends" Sunday morning, Trump was asked about Obama's Facebook pos t condemning the Republican health care plan, and the President responded by saying Obama used the descriptor after he originally did.

"Well he actually used my term, 'mean.' That was my term," Trump said. "Because I want to see -- and I speak from the heart -- that's what I want to see, I want to see a bill with heart."

When White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about Trump's use of the word "mean" in reference to the bill last week, Spicer said he wouldn't comment on rumors about what the President may or may not have said behind closed doors.

Trump's statement on "Fox and Friends" makes clear the news reports about his conversation were accurate, and not rumors as Spicer initially described them.

