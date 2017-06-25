Under Trump, fate of Asia rebalance a question

Story highlights Samantha Vinograd: After withdrawing from Paris Climate Accords, Trump must convince Asian leaders that America means what it says

Samantha Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) served on the National Security Council from 2009 - 2013 including as Director for International Economics and the Senior Advisor to National Security Advisor Thomas E. Donilon. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As President Trump prepares to welcome Prime Minister Modi of India and President Moon of South Korea to Washington, he should strongly consider clearly telling both of them that President Obama's Asia rebalance strategy is alive and well.

But two key questions also need to be answered for this Asia rebalance to continue.

Is the Trump administration well-resourced enough to become more deeply engaged with multiple countries in Asia on regional security, economic growth, human rights, and peaceful dispute resolution?

And do America's allies and enemies view the United States as a credible partner in executing this strategy?

On the heels of America's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords, in particular, it is unclear whether the Trump administration will have the credibility to convince Asian leaders that America means what it says. His meetings with Prime Minister Modi and President Moon are the the first opportunity to see how convincing President Trump can be in this respect.

