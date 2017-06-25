On healthcare, GOP loss could be a win

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: A Republican defeat on the health care bill could be a blessing in disguise

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) This week a huge vote is expected on Capitol Hill, where the Senate is set to act on its version of the health care plan unveiled last week by Sen. Mitch McConnell. The plan modifies the House bill, but not by much. It is a tough piece of legislation that would severely undercut President Barack Obama's health care regulations and roll back the expansion of Medicaid that provided millions of Americans with insurance.

The odds seem minimal that the bill will pass in its current form. Several senators, on the right and the center, immediately voiced their opposition to McConnell's work. Republicans only have a slim 52 majority to work with.

And if they manage to pass a bill this week, Senate Republicans will still need to work out a compromise with the House in conference committee. Freedom Caucus Republicans have shown little appetite for compromise. A group of Republican governors, including Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada , are pressuring their legislators in Washington to oppose the measure.

Nor is it clear that President Donald Trump has the political wherewithal to whip up the vote. So in the coming weeks, defeat is a very distinct possibility.

Such an outcome could be a blessing in disguise for the President and his party. There are many ways that passage of this legislation could be a political disaster for the Republicans, even if they have been clamoring for reform since 2011.

