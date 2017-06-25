President Stephen Colbert in 2020?

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

Colbert also has a few other key things needed to defeat Donald Trump. People running against him better be able to take a joke -- and more importantly, deliver a funny, cutting comeback. Look what happened during the GOP primaries as Donald Trump mocked opponents like Florida Senator Marco Rubio, calling him a "choker," a "lightweight," and a "clown." How did Rubio respond? He made an awkward joke about Donald Trump wetting his pants. Yikes, that was awful. In contrast, Stephen Colbert has shown us for years he has the skills to use comedy to undercut politicians and their arguments.

Another big plus for Colbert is that he's very effective at using Donald Trump's weapon of choice, Twitter, to troll him. For example, on Thursday, President Trump tweeted that he didn't personally record his conversation with former FBI Director James Comey, but added he didn't know if "tapes" existed. In response, Colbert tweeted a photo of himself in Russia dressed in a trenchcoat looking like a detective: ".@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the 'tapes' exist, I'll bring you back a copy!" (That tweet went viral.)

Colbert also offers an intangible quality that makes him uniquely well-suited to take on Donald Trump: his jibes get under the President's skin. Just last month, after Colbert made a crude joke about Donald Trump's "love" for Vladimir Putin, President Trump (the guy who is supposed to be focused on things like keeping the nation safe, creating jobs, and the like) took time out of being President to lash out at Colbert, calling the late night host a "no-talent guy" and venting that without him, Colbert would be nothing in the ratings.

Did Colbert respond with an awkward, unfunny joke, like most politicians? Nope. Instead, he opened his show the following day perfectly, stating , "The President of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there's only one thing to say: yeah!" Colbert then let out a self-congratulatory laugh while blowing kisses to the audience. Colbert added, "Don't you know I've been trying for a year to get you (Donald Trump) to say my name? And you were very restrained -- admirably restrained -- but now you did it." Colbert paused and then jubilantly added, "I won!"

Perhaps those last two words are what a candidate Colbert would be uttering come election night in 2020. In fact, any of the late night comedians who focus on politics, such as Samantha Bee or Seth Meyers, could also be effective candidates against Donald Trump. (While John Oliver and Trevor Noah would also be great, unlike President Obama -- who President Trump falsely claimed was born outside the United States -- Noah and Oliver were actually born in foreign countries and are thus ineligible to run for President.)

But Colbert is the best of the bunch. He is funny, well-informed, likable and thoughtful -- everything Donald Trump isn't. Plus, wouldn't it be great to have a President we laugh with, instead of at?