(CNN) Daniel Ricciardo won a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday as Sebastian Vettel increased his F1 title lead over Lewis Hamilton in controversial circumstances.

Red Bull's Ricciardo took full advantage after race leader Lewis Hamilton was forced to pit because of a faulty headrest and Vettel received a 10-second penalty for driving into his Mercedes rival while behind the safety car.

Hamilton, who had controlled the race from pole, was first bumped from behind by Ferrari's Vettel, who then pulled up alongside him and appeared to turn in deliberately.

Vettel claimed that Hamilton had been deliberately "brake-testing" him, but the stewards saw it differently and handed him the stop-go penalty.

After Vettel served his penalty, he came out of the pits ahead of Hamilton and maintained his position as the pair finished fourth and fifth, leaving the German 14 points clear after eight rounds of the 2017 championship.

