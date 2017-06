Eid al-Fitr: What you need to know

Story highlights Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important holy days for Muslims

1.6 billion Muslims will be celebrating around the world

(CNN) More than one billion Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, as the month-long Ramadan fast ends and the festivities begin.

This year's Eid comes amid ongoing crises in the Middle East -- the civil war in Syria , the diplomatic crisis surrounding Qatar -- but the celebrations mark a time when communities within the Muslim world come together.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Mostafa Mahmoud Mosque Giza, Egypt.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

One of the most important days for Muslims, this is the "festival of breaking the fast."

Families and friends gather to mark the end of Ramadan and show gratitude to Allah. Eid al-Fitr doesn't have any historical links; instead, the celebrations focus on the community and family, and a spirit of generosity is encouraged.

