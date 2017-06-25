(CNN) As lawmakers push to get a health care bill through the Senate, one New Jersey mom is speaking out.

Alison Chandra's son, Ethan, was born with heterotaxy syndrome, a rare genetic disorder in which organs form on the wrong side of the body.

"Heterotaxy syndrome literally means different arrangement," Chandra told CNN. "Any of the internal organs can be malformed, missing, multiplied or misplaced."

"Ethan was born with nine congenital heart defects and he has two left lungs. Five or so spleens of dubious function, his liver and his gallbladder are down the middle of his body along with his heart, and then his stomach is on the right instead of the left side," she said.

On Friday, she tweeted her son's latest hospital bill and it went viral.

