6 injured as car collides with crowd celebrating Eid in the UK

Story highlights Car collides with pedestrians in Newcastle

Incident occurred after Eid al-Fitr event

(CNN) An incident in which a car collided with six pedestrians following an Eid al-Fitr event in Newcastle, England, is not thought to be linked to terrorism, police said Sunday.

The incident happened at 9:14 a.m. (4:14 a.m. ET) outside a sports center in the city, which is in northeastern England. No details about the nature and severity of any injuries were immediately available.

Police confirmed that a 42-year-old woman had been arrested and added that they were not pursuing anyone else.

"It is not believed to be a terror incident," Northumbria police said in a statement.

"Police enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened."

