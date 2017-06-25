Breaking News

BET Awards 2017: Red carpet looks

Updated 9:38 PM ET, Sun June 25, 2017

Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough takes a selfie at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on in Los Angeles, California.
Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough takes a selfie at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on in Los Angeles, California.
Fresh off competing on &#39;Dancing With the Stars,&#39; Amber Rose arrives at the 2017 BET Awards.
Fresh off competing on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Amber Rose arrives at the 2017 BET Awards.
Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards
Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards
Family night for Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Annalise Bishop at the 2017 BET Awards.
Family night for Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Annalise Bishop at the 2017 BET Awards.
Issa Rae at the 2017 BET Awards
Issa Rae at the 2017 BET Awards
&#39;Queen Sugar&#39;s&#39; Kofi Siriboe at the 2017 BET Awards.
'Queen Sugar's' Kofi Siriboe at the 2017 BET Awards.
Actress Regina Hall at the 2017 BET Awards.
Actress Regina Hall at the 2017 BET Awards.
Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the 2017 BET Awards.
Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the 2017 BET Awards.
Queen Latifah at the 2017 BET Awards.
Queen Latifah at the 2017 BET Awards.
Maxwell at the 2017 BET Awards.
Maxwell at the 2017 BET Awards.
