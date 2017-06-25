Breaking News

Police scramble to capture wild boar in Hong Kong

By Lynn Franco, CNN

Updated 12:36 PM ET, Sun June 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police scramble to capture wild boar
Police scramble to capture wild boar

    JUST WATCHED

    Police scramble to capture wild boar

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police scramble to capture wild boar 00:43

(CNN)It wasn't your typical police chase in Hong Kong.

The target of this particular pursuit was a wild boar. The pig was first spotted in the bushes near Hong Kong Park -- and it quickly drew the attention of about a dozen police officers and animal control workers, according to CNN affiliate South China Morning Post.
Video of the chase shows officers using riot shields and nets as they attempt to corral the animal. At one point, the boar crashes through a hedge and slams into an animal control van.
During the capture, one police officer and a 73-year-old cyclist were injured. Both men were treated at a hospital, the South China Morning Post reported.
    Police were finally able to subdue the boar by piling on it and putting a rope around its neck.
    Read More
    This is not the first time that Hong Kong residents have had a close encounter with a boar. Just last year, officers subdued a wild boar that roamed around a restricted area of the city's airport. In 2015, another boar fell through the roof of a shopping mall into a kids clothing store.