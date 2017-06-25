Hong Kong: How a 'barren rock' became an Asian powerhouse

Hong Kong (CNN) The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in southern China.

Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."

Hong Kong defied these expectations. By 1997, when sovereignty was handed over to China, the city had a population of more than 6.5 million people and a booming economy the envy of its neighbors.

Twenty years later, Hong Kong has evolved again.

Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 Chinese President Jiang Zemin shakes hands with Britain's Prince Charles following Hong Kong's transfer of sovereignty from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 Carrie Lam (center) stands on stage after being selected to be the next Hong Kong Chief Executive on March 26, 2017. In the foreground, a yellow umbrella is unfurled to protest the undemocratic nature of the race Lam won. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 A Cathay Pacific Boeing-747 jet flies over residential buildings near Hong Kong's Kai Tak airport, on June 19, 1997. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 Kai Tak airport, located in the center of the city, was widely regarded as one of the scariest approaches in the world before it was replaced by a new airport in 1998. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 The location of the former airport is still transport focused, playing home to a huge ferry terminal. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2017 shows the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park on the former location of the airport. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 The skyline of Hong Kong island, next to Victoria Harbor, seen on September 7, 1996. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 The same view from February 17, 2017 shows how the skyline has grown and expanded. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 A photo take on June 21, 1997 shows the Chinese city of Shenzhen across the border from Hong Kong. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 This February 13, 2017 photo shows how much Shenzhen has grown since, becoming a sprawling metropolis of 12 million. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 A cluster of signs in the densely populated Kowloon region of Hong Kong, seen in 1997. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997 While many things have changed in the city, density and colorful signage have remained constant, as this March 14, 2017 photo shows. Hide Caption 12 of 12

British Hong Kong originally only included the island itself (and nearby islets), which was officially ceded to the UK by the Qing Empire in the Treaty of Nanjing in 1842, following China's defeat in the First Opium War.