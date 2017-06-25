Breaking News

Hong Kong: How a 'barren rock' became an Asian powerhouse

By James Griffiths, Jason Kwok and Natalie Yubas, CNN

Updated 9:56 PM ET, Sun June 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hong Kong (CNN)The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in southern China.

Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."
Hong Kong defied these expectations. By 1997, when sovereignty was handed over to China, the city had a population of more than 6.5 million people and a booming economy the envy of its neighbors.
Twenty years later, Hong Kong has evolved again.
Chinese President Jiang Zemin shakes hands with Britain&#39;s Prince Charles following Hong Kong&#39;s transfer of sovereignty from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Chinese President Jiang Zemin shakes hands with Britain's Prince Charles following Hong Kong's transfer of sovereignty from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Carrie Lam (center) stands on stage after being selected to be the next Hong Kong Chief Executive on March 26, 2017. In the foreground, a yellow umbrella is unfurled to protest the undemocratic nature of the race Lam won.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Carrie Lam (center) stands on stage after being selected to be the next Hong Kong Chief Executive on March 26, 2017. In the foreground, a yellow umbrella is unfurled to protest the undemocratic nature of the race Lam won.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
A Cathay Pacific Boeing-747 jet flies over residential buildings near Hong Kong&#39;s Kai Tak airport, on June 19, 1997.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
A Cathay Pacific Boeing-747 jet flies over residential buildings near Hong Kong's Kai Tak airport, on June 19, 1997.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Kai Tak airport, located in the center of the city, was widely regarded as one of the scariest approaches in the world before it was replaced by a new airport in 1998.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Kai Tak airport, located in the center of the city, was widely regarded as one of the scariest approaches in the world before it was replaced by a new airport in 1998.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
The location of the former airport is still transport focused, playing home to a huge ferry terminal.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
The location of the former airport is still transport focused, playing home to a huge ferry terminal.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2017 shows the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park on the former location of the airport.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2017 shows the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park on the former location of the airport.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
The skyline of Hong Kong island, next to Victoria Harbor, seen on September 7, 1996.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
The skyline of Hong Kong island, next to Victoria Harbor, seen on September 7, 1996.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
The same view from February 17, 2017 shows how the skyline has grown and expanded.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
The same view from February 17, 2017 shows how the skyline has grown and expanded.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
A photo take on June 21, 1997 shows the Chinese city of Shenzhen across the border from Hong Kong.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
A photo take on June 21, 1997 shows the Chinese city of Shenzhen across the border from Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
This February 13, 2017 photo shows how much Shenzhen has grown since, becoming a sprawling metropolis of 12 million.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
This February 13, 2017 photo shows how much Shenzhen has grown since, becoming a sprawling metropolis of 12 million.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
A cluster of signs in the densely populated Kowloon region of Hong Kong, seen in 1997.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
A cluster of signs in the densely populated Kowloon region of Hong Kong, seen in 1997.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
While many things have changed in the city, density and colorful signage have remained constant, as this March 14, 2017 photo shows.
Photos: How Hong Kong has changed since 1997
While many things have changed in the city, density and colorful signage have remained constant, as this March 14, 2017 photo shows.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 hong kong then and nowcarrie lam election umbrella02 hong kong then and now04 hong kong then and now05 hong kong then and now RESTRICTED03 hong kong then and now RESTRICTEDhong kong skyline 1997hong kong skyline 2017 RESTRICTED06 hong kong then and now07 hong kong then and now08 hong kong then and now RESTRICTED09 hong kong then and now RESTRICTED
British Hong Kong originally only included the island itself (and nearby islets), which was officially ceded to the UK by the Qing Empire in the Treaty of Nanjing in 1842, following China's defeat in the First Opium War.
Read More
Eighteen years and another war later, the British assumed control over the Kowloon peninsula, while in 1898 London agreed to lease the New Territories from Beijing for a period of 99 years.
That last step would prove to be the undoing of British Hong Kong, as it set a time limit of July 1, 1997, for China to resume control over the leased land and eventually, after a series of secret negotiations, take over the entire territory.
Since handover, Hong Kong's incredibly dense population has grown even further, to 7.4 million. or 6,790 people for every square kilometer. In the densest part of the city -- the former industrial area of Kwun Tong, in Kowloon -- there are 57,250 people per square kilometer, among the most densely populated places on Earth.
From the latter part of the 19th century, Hong Kong grew as an Asian financial center, becoming a major international trading hub from the 1950s onwards, acting as a regional headquarters for major banking and corporate firms, serving as a gateway to China.
Hong Kong's economy has grown from strength to strength, as the housing, tourism and finance sectors have all boomed -- though the last 20 years have also seen a marked increase in inequality and a rising unemployment rate. Housing prices have risen from an average of $770 per square foot in 1997, to more than $1,400 today.
On the luxury end, high-end apartments regularly sell for upwards of $4,895 per square foot. Hong Kong also regularly tops charts for the most expensive places to live in the world.
Tourism has also grown massively since 1997, with arrivals up to 56.6 million in 2016 compared to 10.4 million the year of handover, fueled by huge growth in mainland Chinese tourists coming to Hong Kong.
Finance however remains Hong Kong's primary industry. The Hang Seng Index was launched in 1969 to serve as a "Dow Jones ... of Hong Kong." Today it has total value of $1.7 trillion. While in 1997 the majority of the biggest companies on the index were local conglomerates -- or "Hongs" -- today the Hang Seng Index is dominated by Chinese firms.
As well as increasing its population, Hong Kong has also grown in territory, adding to the amount of land available via extensive reclamation projects. Adding land has fundamentally changed the shape of Hong Kong's geography. Possession Point, once on the northwest coast, is now several hundred meters away from the shore.
Since the handover, reclamation and redevelopment has continued apace, particularly in West Kowloon and the northwest New Territories, as well as ongoing expansion to Hong Kong airport.
Hong Kong's skyline has also seen a dramatic change in the years since 1997, particularly with the rapid growth of Hong Kong Island's eastern districts.
From a "barren rock" to a British colony of millions, to a Chinese territory with a booming economy and stratospheric property prices, Hong Kong has changed greatly over the decades.