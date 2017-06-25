Pakistan oil tanker truck explosion kills at least 135

Story highlights The vehicle veered off a road after the driver lost control

The explosion came as villagers tried to collect the oil in containers

Karachi, Pakistan (CNN) A devastating accident involving an exploding oil tanker has left at least 135 people dead in eastern Pakistan, the country's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said.

Smoke billowed from the truck that fell off the road Sunday when the driver lost control in the city of Bahawalpur, police official Mohammad Akhtar told CNN.

The explosion came as villagers began to gather around the truck in an attempt to collect oil in containers, Akhtar said.

The blast has left at least 130 people injured. A state of emergency has been declared in the city, Punjab provincial government spokesman Salman Sufi said.

Bahawalpur's Victoria Hospital said it was treating 40 of the injured, all of whom have suffered 70% burns.

Pakistani paramedics bring a burns victim injured after an oil tanker caught fire.

