Pakistan oil tanker truck explosion kills at least 135

Karachi (CNN) A devastating accident involving an exploding oil tanker has left at least 135 people dead in eastern Pakistan, according to the country's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

Smoke billowed from the truck which fell off the road Sunday as it traveled through the city of Bahawalpur, Mohammad Akhtar, a police official, told CNN.

According to Akhtar, the explosion came as villagers began to gather around the truck in an attempt to collect oil in containers.

The blast has left at least 130 people injured and a state of emergency has been declared in the city, Punjab government spokesman Salman Sufi said.

Bahawalpur's Victoria Hospital said it was treating 40 of the injured, all of whom have suffered 70% burns.

Pakistani paramedics bring a burns victim injured after an oil tanker caught fire.

