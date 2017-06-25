Pakistan oil tanker truck explosion kills at least 120

Karachi (CNN) At least 120 people died and 130 were injured when an oil tanker truck exploded in Bahawalpur city in eastern Pakistan, according to officials.

The accident occurred when the truck fell off the road it was traveling on Sunday morning, Mohammad Akhtar a police official with the city of Bahawalpur told CNN.

Villagers had gathered around the vehicle to collect its oil in containers when the vehicle exploded, Akhtar said. Many were covered in oil and burned and an emergency had been declared in the city, he said.

Punjab government spokesman Salman Sufi said that at least 120 people had been killed and 130 others injured in the explosion.

Bahawalpur's Victoria Hospital said it was treating 40 of the injured, all of whom had suffered 70% burns.

