Story highlights "It was terrifying," passenger tells newspaper

A bang was followed by sustained shuddering

(CNN) An AirAsia X flight to Malaysia from Perth, Australia, was forced to turn back Sunday after the A330 aircraft began shaking due to what the airline called a "technical issue."

An Air Asia plane in a file photo

Passengers said they heard a loud bang before the plane began shuddering, according to The West Australian newspaper.

"I thought I might die," wrote @maesaya on Instagram, along with a video clip showing the plan's seats rattling.

"You could tell by the cabin crew's reaction that it was really bad," said Sophie Nicolas.

She said the captain announced the plane would be returning to Perth, the newspaper reported. "He said, 'I hope you all say a prayer. I'll be saying a prayer too and let's hope we all get back home safely.' It was terrifying."

Read More