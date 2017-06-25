Breaking News

New skyscraper will have London's first 'climbing window'

By Betty Wood, The Spaces

Updated 9:03 PM ET, Sun June 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In the City Of London, staying fit and healthy is an important part of the fast-living culture, and this new development will boast a gym, wellness centre and rock climbing wall when it opens in 2019.
Photos: The best places to work?
22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP ArchitectureIn the City Of London, staying fit and healthy is an important part of the fast-living culture, and this new development will boast a gym, wellness centre and rock climbing wall when it opens in 2019.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Alongside the health benefits, 22 Bishopsgate will also be stacked with culture. There will be a library in the lobby and both a permanent and changing art collection.
Photos: The best places to work?
22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP ArchitectureAlongside the health benefits, 22 Bishopsgate will also be stacked with culture. There will be a library in the lobby and both a permanent and changing art collection.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
22 Bishopsgate will stand at 59 stories tall, with 100,00 square feet of &quot;amenity space,&quot; adding to London&#39;s ever-changing skyline.
Photos: The best places to work?
22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP Architecture22 Bishopsgate will stand at 59 stories tall, with 100,00 square feet of "amenity space," adding to London's ever-changing skyline.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Its designers are calling the development a &quot;vertical village,&quot; with offices, shops, lecture spaces and even a club. JG Ballard would surely be proud.
Photos: The best places to work?
22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP ArchitectureIts designers are calling the development a "vertical village," with offices, shops, lecture spaces and even a club. JG Ballard would surely be proud.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Clever design features are abundant within it. The working areas are positioned so that they will get the most natural light, with the elevators unusually situated in the middle of the building.
Photos: The best places to work?
22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP ArchitectureClever design features are abundant within it. The working areas are positioned so that they will get the most natural light, with the elevators unusually situated in the middle of the building.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
In India the design firm Studio Symbiosis are both changing the way we see architecture in the region and paying tribute to the traditional styles of their nation, with this government building in Lucknow.
Photos: The best places to work?
Information Directorate Headquarters, India by Studio SymbiosisIn India the design firm Studio Symbiosis are both changing the way we see architecture in the region and paying tribute to the traditional styles of their nation, with this government building in Lucknow.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Their award winning design for these Hindi-language newspaper offices uses as little artificial light as possible.
Photos: The best places to work?
Punjab Kesari Headquarters, India by Studio SymbiosisTheir award winning design for these Hindi-language newspaper offices uses as little artificial light as possible.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Over in Rajasthan this structure -- built on a reservoir -- uses the form of the ancient wells beneath it to create a radical, earthly working environment.
Photos: The best places to work?
Reservoir, India by Sanjay Puri ArchitectsOver in Rajasthan this structure -- built on a reservoir -- uses the form of the ancient wells beneath it to create a radical, earthly working environment.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
In China, this Beijing business district creation is inspired by paper lanterns and has an innovative structure that creates a thermal envelope, sealing heat within the building to make it as eco-friendly as possible.
Photos: The best places to work?
Poly International Plaza, Beijing by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLPIn China, this Beijing business district creation is inspired by paper lanterns and has an innovative structure that creates a thermal envelope, sealing heat within the building to make it as eco-friendly as possible.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
In New York, this complex by the Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, also looks towards sustainability -- combing striking design with a modern, green ethos.
Photos: The best places to work?
VIA, New York City by Bjarke Ingels GroupIn New York, this complex by the Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, also looks towards sustainability -- combing striking design with a modern, green ethos.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Wood might not necessarily be a material you&#39;d associate with groundbreaking modern design, but this building in Sapporo aims to fuse the naturalistic and the cutting-edge, with staggering results.
Photos: The best places to work?
HIGO, Japan by Nakayama ArchitectsWood might not necessarily be a material you'd associate with groundbreaking modern design, but this building in Sapporo aims to fuse the naturalistic and the cutting-edge, with staggering results.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Masonic buildings are located all over the world, but few are as striking as this new office space from acclaimed architecture firm Gensler -- which keeps the old facade and transforms the interior into a new kind of work space.
Photos: The best places to work?
CBRE Masonic Temple, California by Gensler Masonic buildings are located all over the world, but few are as striking as this new office space from acclaimed architecture firm Gensler -- which keeps the old facade and transforms the interior into a new kind of work space.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Social media companies don&#39;t tend to scrimp on their office spaces, but Pinterest&#39;s HQ is leading the line when it comes to ambition. With its mixed materials and clever workplace psychology tricks, it&#39;s the perfect base for an ever-growing empire.
Photos: The best places to work?
Pinterest HQ, San Francisco by IwamotoScott Architecture & Brereton ArchitectsSocial media companies don't tend to scrimp on their office spaces, but Pinterest's HQ is leading the line when it comes to ambition. With its mixed materials and clever workplace psychology tricks, it's the perfect base for an ever-growing empire.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
With its enormous glass front, this Swiss banking district building looks like a crystal castle from a fairytale kingdom, but in actuality it&#39;s another green miracle, again using a thermal envelope system to reduce its energy output.
Photos: The best places to work?
Societe Privee de Gerance, Geneva by Societe Privee de GeranceWith its enormous glass front, this Swiss banking district building looks like a crystal castle from a fairytale kingdom, but in actuality it's another green miracle, again using a thermal envelope system to reduce its energy output.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
The Middle East isn&#39;t left out of the party either, with this huge tower taking up residence in one of the oldest parts in Beirut. Designed by SOMA and Michael Abboud, it reflects a city that is very much on the up.
Photos: The best places to work?
WAVE, Beirut by SOMA/Michel AbboudThe Middle East isn't left out of the party either, with this huge tower taking up residence in one of the oldest parts in Beirut. Designed by SOMA and Michael Abboud, it reflects a city that is very much on the up.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
22 Bishopgate 222 Bishopgate 122 Bishopgate 522 Bishopgate 322 Bishopgate 4Information Directorate Headquarterskesari hq 3OFFICE - Reservoir by Sanjay Puri Architects, Indiapoly alternative photo riba international prize 28OFFICE - HIGO by Nakayama Architects, JapanCommercial Office Interiors CBRE Masonic TempleCommercial Office Interiors PinterestCommercial Office -- Mid Rise (5-15 Floors) SPG Commercial Office Mid Rise (5-15 floors) Wave

This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

(CNN)Details of new London workplace concept Twentytwo have been revealed -- and it's wooing thrill-seeking entrepreneurs with the city's first ever 'climbing window.'

Adventurous employees will be able to spend their lunch break climbing glass walls inside the 62-story skyscraper, 125 meters above the ground. The climbing window is the centerpiece of fitness facilities at the heart of office building at 22 Bishopsgate, which is being developed by AXA IM Real Assets and Lipton Rogers Developments with a 'wellness' bent.
"We recognize the role of the office has changed, with workplaces now needing to do so much more than simply accommodate people," says Sir Stuart Lipton, partner at Lipton Rogers Developments.
Twentytwo, office interior
Twentytwo, office interior
"They are becoming hubs for bringing colleagues together -- 'high-tech coffee shops' where people meet, share, collaborate and develop ideas, strategies and solutions."
    Lipton adds: "Twentytwo will be a truly 'social' workplace with different spaces for people to socialize, focus and energize. It represents how we will all be working in the future."
    Read More
    Designed by PLP Architecture, 22 Bishopsgate will contain workspace for 12,000 people, as well as a fresh food market, innovation hub, gym, wellbeing retreat and spa, business club and cycle hub, and London's highest free public viewing gallery.
    Down on the ground, workers will also be able to enjoy an 'art walk' in the building's triple-height lobby.
    Twentytwo is scheduled for completion in 2019.
    Twentytwo is scheduled for completion in 2019.
    Twentytwo -- which clocks up 1.275 million sq ft of office space for a mix of small and large businesses, as well as startups -- will be among the tallest buildings in the capital's financial district when it is developed, on land previously earmarked for Pinnacle Tower.
    Don't dust off your climbing shoes just yet though -- it's not scheduled for completion until summer 2019.
    See more London property news on The Spaces.