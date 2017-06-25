Photos: The best places to work? 22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP Architecture – In the City Of London, staying fit and healthy is an important part of the fast-living culture, and this new development will boast a gym, wellness centre and rock climbing wall when it opens in 2019. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? 22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP Architecture – Alongside the health benefits, 22 Bishopsgate will also be stacked with culture. There will be a library in the lobby and both a permanent and changing art collection. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? 22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP Architecture – 22 Bishopsgate will stand at 59 stories tall, with 100,00 square feet of "amenity space," adding to London's ever-changing skyline. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? 22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP Architecture – Its designers are calling the development a "vertical village," with offices, shops, lecture spaces and even a club. JG Ballard would surely be proud. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? 22 Bishopsgate, London by PLP Architecture – Clever design features are abundant within it. The working areas are positioned so that they will get the most natural light, with the elevators unusually situated in the middle of the building. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? Information Directorate Headquarters, India by Studio Symbiosis – In India the design firm Studio Symbiosis are both changing the way we see architecture in the region and paying tribute to the traditional styles of their nation, with this government building in Lucknow. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? Punjab Kesari Headquarters, India by Studio Symbiosis – Their award winning design for these Hindi-language newspaper offices uses as little artificial light as possible. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? Reservoir, India by Sanjay Puri Architects – Over in Rajasthan this structure -- built on a reservoir -- uses the form of the ancient wells beneath it to create a radical, earthly working environment. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? Poly International Plaza, Beijing by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP – In China, this Beijing business district creation is inspired by paper lanterns and has an innovative structure that creates a thermal envelope, sealing heat within the building to make it as eco-friendly as possible. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? VIA, New York City by Bjarke Ingels Group – In New York, this complex by the Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, also looks towards sustainability -- combing striking design with a modern, green ethos. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? HIGO, Japan by Nakayama Architects – Wood might not necessarily be a material you'd associate with groundbreaking modern design, but this building in Sapporo aims to fuse the naturalistic and the cutting-edge, with staggering results. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? CBRE Masonic Temple, California by Gensler – Masonic buildings are located all over the world, but few are as striking as this new office space from acclaimed architecture firm Gensler -- which keeps the old facade and transforms the interior into a new kind of work space. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? Pinterest HQ, San Francisco by IwamotoScott Architecture & Brereton Architects – Social media companies don't tend to scrimp on their office spaces, but Pinterest's HQ is leading the line when it comes to ambition. With its mixed materials and clever workplace psychology tricks, it's the perfect base for an ever-growing empire. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: The best places to work? Societe Privee de Gerance, Geneva by Societe Privee de Gerance – With its enormous glass front, this Swiss banking district building looks like a crystal castle from a fairytale kingdom, but in actuality it's another green miracle, again using a thermal envelope system to reduce its energy output. Hide Caption 14 of 15