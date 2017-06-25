We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN)This weekend, we asked our mobile audience if you believed Facebook could actually bring the world closer together.
In an interview with CNNTech, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about the company's new mission to make it easier for its one billion-plus users to build community and common ground.
Out of more than 30,000 votes, 50.7% believe the company cannot achieve its mission, while 49.3% believe it can.
Disclaimer: This survey is not at all scientific. We're just a bunch of mobile editors sitting around wondering what our audience thinks about the biggest stories of the week!