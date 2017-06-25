We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN) This weekend, we asked our mobile audience if you believed Facebook could actually bring the world closer together.

In an interview with CNNTech , Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about the company's new mission to make it easier for its one billion-plus users to build community and common ground.

Out of more than 30,000 votes, 50.7% believe the company cannot achieve its mission, while 49.3% believe it can.

