Police arrest 8 in deadly Colombia mall explosion

Story highlights A militia has been linked to the attack

The city's mayor said the blast was a "cowardly terrorist act"

(CNN) Eight people were arrested in connection with the deadly explosion at an upscale mall in Colombia, the country's National Police said.

Three people were killed and 11 others injured on June 17 when an explosive device rocked a mall in the tourist district of Colombia's capital Bogota.

Among those killed was a 23-year-old French national who was in the country to do social work at a school, officials said.

The blast, which came from a second-floor bathroom, was called a "cowardly terrorist act" by Bogota's Mayor Enrique Peñalosa.

On Saturday, four men and four women were arrested after authorities served several search warrants in Bogota and the nearby town of El Espinal. The suspects are being held in suspicion of conspiracy, terrorism, homicide, kidnapping and aggravated robbery, Colombia's National Police said.

