(CNN) Nigeria will overtake the United States to become the third-most populous country in the world by 2050, according to a United Nations report.

The report predicted that the world population will hit a staggering 9.8 billion by 2050 , and forecasted that over half of the expected growth between 2017 and 2050 is likely to occur in Africa.

Here are five African countries that will contribute the most to the world's population growth.

Nigeria

A view of multi-story buildings in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

With an estimated population of more than 180 million people, Nigeria experienced annual population growth of about 2.7% between 2010 and 2015, according to the UN.

Home to four of the world's fastest-growing cities, it has been described as an economic powerhouse. However, there are fears that such an increase in population could cripple Nigeria's already inadequate infrastructure.

The Democratic Republic of Congo

A view of Kinshasa city

The Democratic Republic of Congo population in numbers Current population: 79.8 million Population by 2050: 214 million Largest city: Kinshasha 7.8 million residents

The country's capital, Kinshasa, has the third-largest urban agglomeration on the continent and is predicted to add more than six million people to its population by 2025, cementing its status as an African mega-city.

Ethiopia

Aerial view of the city of Addis Ababa at night.

As well as a population boom, the country has experienced an economic boost and is on target to become a middle-income country by 2025.

Addis Ababa, the country's capital and largest city, has an important role to play, but the city's rapid development has led to tensions and accusations of marginalization.

Tanzania

Dar es Salaam Waterfront

From 2010 to 2015, Tanzania experienced an annual population growth rate of 3.2% , and its population is predicted to exceed 130 million by 2050.

Early motherhood, high fertility rates and falling mortality rates are some of the reasons given for Tanzania's population explosion

According to the African Development Bank, Dar es Salaam, the country's capital, is expected to grow by 85% from now until 2025. The city is expected to become a mega-city by the 2030s

Uganda

Uganda has one of the fastest growing populations in the world. Between 2010 and 2015, it experienced an annual population growth rate of 3.3%.