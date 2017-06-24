Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West

Story highlights Nine communities in Utah have been evacuated because of the wildfire threat

Arizona, where temperatures have hovered in triple digits, is under a state of emergency

(CNN) A series of wildfires is blazing across the Southwest as the chance of rain remains low amid a deadly heatwave.

Eighteen large fires are burning in the region, including six in Arizona, three in Utah, three in California, three in New Mexico and two in Nevada. One large wildfire is burning in Oregon.

Wildfires already have caused more destruction in the first half of 2017 than they typically cause in an entire year, meteorologist Haley Brink of the CNN Weather Center said. Almost 1 million more acres have burned this year, compared with the annual average over the past decade.

800 battle Arizona wildfire

The Frye Fire in southern Arizona covers nearly 30,000 acres and is only 10% contained, the forest service at Coronado National Forest said.

