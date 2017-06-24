Story highlights Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah escaped house arrest days before trial

(CNN) A Saudi student accused of killing an Oregon teenager in a traffic accident is on the run after skipping bail paid by a Saudi consulate.

Authorities in Portland said Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, 21, escaped house arrest this month while awaiting trial for manslaughter for the hit-and-run accident that killed 15-year-old Fallon Smart last summer.

Authorities discovered Noorah had managed to remove his ankle bracelet nine days before his trial was scheduled to begin, said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet. He told CNN the US Marshals Service is still searching for him.

"He abided with his conditions of release for nine months," said Overstreet. "It wasn't until we were getting close to resolving the case, which was supposed to be last week, that -- in my opinion -- he decided that he didn't want to go to prison for that long and took off."

Shane Smart, Fallon's uncle, expressed his anger in a Facebook post.

