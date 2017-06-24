Story highlights Frances Goldin has two lesbian daughters and says she adores them

She has missed only one parade, and this year she'll be on the lead float

New York (CNN) Every year on the last Sunday in June, Frances Goldin can be found on the northwest corner of 18th Street and 5th Avenue in New York.

The 93-year-old mother has carried the same sign to the city's gay pride parade every year since the early 1970s. Her sign reads, "I adore my lesbian daughters, keep them safe."

"I didn't know what magic was in that sign, but when I took it to the parade I was overwhelmed with gays and lesbians who ran to me, who kissed me, who asked me to call their mother," Goldin said.

Goldin's iconic sign has attracted hundreds of people at New York's gay pride parade over the years.

Goldin's daughter Reeni Goldin said she and her sister came out to their parents in the early 1970s and they've always had their mother's support.

"Her actual words to me when I told her, she said, 'Oh, why didn't you tell me sooner?!'" Reenie told CNN.

Read More