Splash 'dancing' at the Dallas Zoo with Zola the gorilla

(CNN) There seems to be a lot more going on behind the scenes at the Dallas Zoo -- including some splashy dance moves by Zola the gorilla.

The Zoo released video this week of the 14-year-old Western Lowland gorilla dancing in a kiddie pool and the footage has gone viral -- with almost a million views on YouTube.

"Zola's "dancing" is really just a play behavior (there was no breakdance music playing in the building, we promise)," the Dallas Zoo said in a news release . The gorilla's willingness to play apparently shows that it's content or comfortable.

The pool is part of the zoo's enrichment program to keep animals engaged.

Some are comparing Zola's dance to the famous water scene in the 1983 movie Flashdance. Others on social media are adding their own Flashdance music, including "Maniac."

