Accuser compares Bill Cosby to Jeffrey Dahmer

(CNN) Bill Cosby accuser Linda Kirkpatrick reacted with fury Saturday to news that the comedian, whose high-profile sex offense case ended last week in a mistrial, plans to host a series of town halls to educate young people on sexual assault.

Cosby "having a town hall meeting on educating people on sexual assault is the same as Jeffrey Dahmer hosting a town hall meeting on the joy of cooking," said Kirkpatrick, who claims Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1981.

She added: "Neither of which I will be attending."