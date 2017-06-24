Story highlights BYU students required to sign honor code

Students said they were punished after reporting sexual assaults

(CNN) Brigham Young University is changing school policy so that students who report being victims or witnesses to sexual assault will not be punished for related honor code violations, such as drinking or using drugs.

The school announced the policy Friday, saying it wanted to encourage students to report sexual assaults.

The policy gives "amnesty" from its honor code and "leniency" to victims or witnesses who report sexual assault.

BYU, which is owned and managed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has come under fire for punishing students who are sexual assault victims because investigations determined they violated the honor code.

The students said they felt repercussions for extenuating factors surrounding the assault, not for the assault itself.

