Story highlights All Blacks comfortable victors in first test

Two tries from Ioane, one from hooker Taylor

Visitors score two tries in reply

(CNN) For the touring British and Irish Lions, the early signs are ominous.

On a wet night at Auckland's Eden Park, New Zealand's accurate, all-action brand of rugby proved too much for the Lions -- who found themselves on the wrong end of a 30-15 defeat.

Made up of the best players from Britain and Ireland, the Lions play a best-of-three series in the Southern Hemisphere once every four years.

And in the first match of the 2017 series, Warren Gatland's team was overpowered by the All Blacks and the exciting talent of Rieko Ioane.

