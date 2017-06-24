Breaking News

New Zealand's All Blacks overpower Lions 30-15 in curtain-raiser

Captain Kieran Read leads New Zealand in the haka ahead of the first Test against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland.
The All Blacks were protecting an unbeaten run at Eden Park that stretches back to 1994.
Codie Taylor celebrates scoring the first try of the match on a wet night in Auckland.
But the Lions responded, Sean O&#39;Brien going over to register the tourist&#39;s first try of the series. The Lions tour one of rugby&#39;s southern hemisphere superpowers -- New Zealand, Australia and South Africa -- once every four years.
But in the second half, New Zealand overpowered their opponents. Rieko Ioane scored two tries to take the match away from the Lions.
Story highlights

  • All Blacks comfortable victors in first test
  • Two tries from Ioane, one from hooker Taylor
  • Visitors score two tries in reply

(CNN)For the touring British and Irish Lions, the early signs are ominous.

On a wet night at Auckland's Eden Park, New Zealand's accurate, all-action brand of rugby proved too much for the Lions -- who found themselves on the wrong end of a 30-15 defeat.
Made up of the best players from Britain and Ireland, the Lions play a best-of-three series in the Southern Hemisphere once every four years.
    And in the first match of the 2017 series, Warren Gatland's team was overpowered by the All Blacks and the exciting talent of Rieko Ioane.
    The comprehensive result means New Zealand protected an unbeaten run at this venue which stretches back to 1994 -- when Bill Clinton was sat in the Oval Office and Forest Gump was showing in movie theaters.
    Two second-half tries from winger Ioane and one in the first period from hooker Codie Taylor helped rugby's No. 1 ranked side to victory, extending their run of victories on home soil to 47.
    A spirited resistance from the visitors saw them produce some promising moments, including a sparkling length-of-the-field try finished by flanker Sean O'Brien.
    But ultimately the Lions had few answers to the speed, power and precision of the All Black attacks.
    Despite only leading 13-8 at halftime, New Zealand seized control of proceedings in the second period.
    Wave after wave of attack, which saw Beauden Barrett -- rated as the world's best player and faultless from the kicking tee on this occasion -- add a penalty to Ioane's two tries, increasing the New Zealand lead to 22 points.
    A try from Rhys Webb on the final whistle was only a consolation for the Lions, who have a midweek game against provincial side the Hurricanes before the second test takes place in Wellington next weekend.
    New Zealand coach Steve Hansen was full of praise for their opponents, in particular O'Brien's score following a breathtaking Lions attack.
    "The Lions played magnificently and that first try was probably one of the best I've ever seen," Hansen told reporters.
    All Blacks captain Kieran Read, recently recovered from a broken thumb, led his team magnificently.
    He praised his teammate's ability to capitalize on opportunities when they arose.
    "Our defense after halftime maybe won us the game," said Read. "We had our opportunity and we took it.
    "I thought it was hell of a Test match, we certainly got tested in that first half especially and just after half time. It was two pretty skillful teams working very hard for each other."