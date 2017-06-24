Story highlights Alberto Zorzi wins LGCT Monaco

(CNN) Italy's Alberto Zorzi claimed his maiden victory on the Longines Global Champions Tour as he came out on top in a four-man jump off to win in Monaco Saturday.

Riding Cornetto K, Zorzi went clear in 37.80 seconds to relegate Christian Alhmann of Germany on Dolocia into second place, with Frenchman Kevin Staut claiming the final podium place.

Consolation for Ahlmann is that he takes over at the top of the overall standings after seven rounds, leapfrogging Harrie Smolders of the Netherlands, who sat out the competition in the principality.

A delighted Ahlmann expressed his surprise at his performance. "I had a very young horse in his first Grand Prix and I didn't expect very much," he told the official press conference.

"I could feel quality and something special, I'm very happy with second place."

