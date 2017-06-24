Story highlights
(CNN)Italy's Alberto Zorzi claimed his maiden victory on the Longines Global Champions Tour as he came out on top in a four-man jump off to win in Monaco Saturday.
Riding Cornetto K, Zorzi went clear in 37.80 seconds to relegate Christian Alhmann of Germany on Dolocia into second place, with Frenchman Kevin Staut claiming the final podium place.
Consolation for Ahlmann is that he takes over at the top of the overall standings after seven rounds, leapfrogging Harrie Smolders of the Netherlands, who sat out the competition in the principality.
A delighted Ahlmann expressed his surprise at his performance. "I had a very young horse in his first Grand Prix and I didn't expect very much," he told the official press conference.
"I could feel quality and something special, I'm very happy with second place."
The 28-year-old Zorzi, who moves up to third overall after his breakthrough triumph, is leading an Italian charge in top class showjumping, with compatriot Lorenzo De Luca in fourth in the standings.
"I'm so excited to win my first Grand Prix," he said. "I have such nice horses and today Cornetto jumped great."
Cornetto K is owned by the LGCT Tour's president, Jan Tops, a former Olympic gold medalist for the Netherlands in the team competition.
On a tough course, only four of the 25 entrants went clear after the first round, with Britain's Scott Brash taking fourth place after eight faults in the jump off on Hello Forever.
Earlier Saturday, the Belgian pair of Gregory Wathelet and Niels Bruynseels won the latest round of the Global Champions League for their team Vienna Eagles.
The duo incurred just one time fault in four rounds of competition over two days to relegate Shanghai Swans to second place.
Zorzi, who competes for series leaders Valkenswaard United, compiled two clear rounds on Cornetto K, but his teammate Janika Sprunger of Switzerland racked up 20 faults to leave them back in 12th place.
The Tour now moves to Paris and competition against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.