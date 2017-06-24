Trump's previous promises on health care

Story highlights On Thursday, the Republican Senate released its plan to overhaul America's health care system

The bill doesn't quite align with the promises Trump made on the campaign trail

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has made some grand promises on health care.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this week revealed Senate's long-awaited plan to reshape America's health care system -- the fruit of many weeks of work entirely behind closed doors by a group of 13 Republican senators that were selected by the majority leader.

Trump has already thrown his weight behind the plan, tweeting: "I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special!"

As the Senate is expected to vote on the latest iteration of the GOP plan next week, we're tracking what Trump has promised when it comes to health care, from the campaign trail to the Oval Office.

What the bill does