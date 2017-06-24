Nebraska Democrat fired for saying he was 'glad' Rep. Scalise was shot

Story highlights Montag was a volunteer member of the Nebraska Democratic Party

Washington (CNN) A member of the Nebraska Democratic Party was fired Thursday morning after an audio recording of him surfaced on YouTube saying he was "glad" House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball game practice and wished the Louisiana Republican was dead.

In the expletive-laced recording, Phil Montag, then the volunteer co-chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party's technology committee, blamed Scalise for seeking to take away people's health care coverage through the Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"This motherf***er, like, his whole job is like to get people [to] convince Republicans to f***ing kick people off f***ing health care," Montag can be heard saying in the recording in reference to Scalise.

When he made the remarks, Montag was speaking to Chelsey Gentry-Tipton, the chairwoman of the state Democratic Party's Black Caucus and her friend, Destin Madison, according to the Omaha World-Herald and Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb.

It's unclear how the conversation began, but the recording on YouTube starts with Madison asking, "So what is it you want to do?"

