The week in politics
Updated 7:22 PM ET, Sat June 24, 2017
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from June 18 through June 24.
Special counsel Robert Mueller leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Prior to the meeting, committee leaders reached an agreement about the scope of an investigation into political interference at the FBI, with the possibility that the inquiry could explore whether President Donald Trump acted improperly during his interactions with fired FBI Director James Comey. Mueller also met with the House Russia investigators in a closed meeting this week.
US Capitol Police arrest a protestor outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Thursday. The protesters participated in a "die-in" in front of the Kentucky Republican's office in a show of opposition to the Senate's newly released health care bill. Several dozen were arrested and charged with "crowding, obstructing, or incommoding," Capitol Police said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' health care bill on Thursday. The bill represents the longstanding goal of the President Trump and the GOP to repeal and replace Obamacare. The 142-page bill largely mirrors its House counterpart, but there are some notable differences. Both would radically overhaul Medicaid, get rid of the individual and employer mandates, and eliminate taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others. It is expected to face an uphill battle, as at least five Republican senators have already said they will not vote in favor of the bill in its current form.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, plays with her daughter Arabella Rose Kushner in the Rose Garden during during the Congressional Picnic Thursday evening. The bipartisan, annual event on the South Lawn is aimed at bringing members of Congress, their families and members of the administration together for a casual, lighthearted evening. This year's theme was "Picnic in the Park" and was modeled after a summer evening in New York City's Central Park.
Johnny Depp arrives for a showing of his film The Libertine as he attends on day 1 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 22, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. Depp came under fire for asking the crowd, in an allusion to President Donald Trump, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?" The White House called the comments "sad" and the Secret Service said they were aware. Depp has since apologized for the remarks, saying ""It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice."
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln walks through the crowd before the arrival of President Donald Trump at a rally Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. During the rally, The President slammed Democrats for opposing his agenda, railed against the media's coverage of his presidency and hailed the work he has done to make good on his campaign promises.
Karen Handel makes a heart symbol while making an early appearance at her election party in Atlanta on Tuesday. Handel, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in a high-stakes special election for the Sixth Congressional District's empty House seat. The House race was the most expensive in history.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Pelosi has faced growing discontent from her colleagues this week. Some met privately to brainstorm on whether there was a way to force her out. The California representative has served as the face of House Democrats since she helped engineer her party regain control of the House of Representatives in 2007. Pelosi has made it clear she has no plans to leave her position.
Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois with the Washington Nationals' mascots, the Racing Presidents, before the Congressional Women's Softball Game Wednesday. In the annual event, members of Congress and the Washington press corps face off. This year's game took on a different tone, coming just a week after the GOP congressional baseball team was ambushed by a gunman at an early morning practice. The press team took home the victory, winning 2-1.
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies before the House intelligence committee Wednesday. The hearing was slated to focus Russia's attempts to hack into state elections systems. Johnson took heat from Democrats who were angry that former President Barack Obama did not more forcefully announce Russia's meddling in the election in the midst of the election itself.
Jan Yanes reacts as vote results show Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, losing to his challenger during his election night party on Tuesday night. Ossoff's opponent, Karen Handel, edged him out by 3.8 percentage points to win the empty House seat in Georgia's Sixth Congressional District. Ossoff's defeat came as a blow to Democrats. Party officials, strategists and candidates are now pondering what went wrong -- and how they can turn it around in time for the 2018 midterm elections.
Marines open the door of the White House on Monday in preparation of the arrival of Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela to meet with President Donald Trump. Trump's reception of Varela contrasted that of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's. The Russian adversary was not greeted with the same pomp during his visit to the White House on Tuesday.