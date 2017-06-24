Breaking News

Anthony Kennedy retirement watch at a fever pitch

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 9:21 AM ET, Sat June 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
Hide Caption
1 of 38
Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
Hide Caption
2 of 38
Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
Hide Caption
3 of 38
Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
Hide Caption
4 of 38
Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
Hide Caption
5 of 38
Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
Hide Caption
6 of 38
After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
Hide Caption
7 of 38
This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
Hide Caption
8 of 38
Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
Hide Caption
9 of 38
Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
Hide Caption
10 of 38
From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific&#39;s McGeorge School of Law.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.
Hide Caption
11 of 38
In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell&#39;s retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell's retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
Hide Caption
12 of 38
Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
Hide Caption
13 of 38
Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
Hide Caption
14 of 38
Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
Hide Caption
15 of 38
Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy.
Hide Caption
16 of 38
Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
Hide Caption
17 of 38
Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
Hide Caption
18 of 38
In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
Hide Caption
19 of 38
Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
Hide Caption
20 of 38
Kennedy discusses the court&#39;s budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy discusses the court's budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
Hide Caption
21 of 38
Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
Hide Caption
22 of 38
Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
Hide Caption
23 of 38
Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
Hide Caption
24 of 38
In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
Hide Caption
25 of 38
Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
Hide Caption
26 of 38
The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
Hide Caption
27 of 38
Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
Hide Caption
28 of 38
Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
Hide Caption
29 of 38
Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
Hide Caption
30 of 38
Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
Hide Caption
31 of 38
Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
Hide Caption
32 of 38
President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
Hide Caption
33 of 38
Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump&#39;s first address to a joint session of Congress.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.
Hide Caption
34 of 38
Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
Hide Caption
35 of 38
Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
Hide Caption
36 of 38
Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch&#39;s swearing-in ceremony.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony.
Hide Caption
37 of 38
The Supreme Court sits for an official photograph in June 2017. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
The Supreme Court sits for an official photograph in June 2017. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.
Hide Caption
38 of 38
01 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 02 Justice Anthony Kennedy Life03 Justice Anthony Kennedy life04 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED05 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED06 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED 07 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED Justice Kennedy Portrait 197608 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED09 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 10 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED11 Justice Anthony Kennedy life12 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 13 Justice Anthony Kennedy 14 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED 15 Justice Kennedy life16 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED 17 Justice Anthony Kennedy life18 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 19 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED22 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 20 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 21 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 25 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 26 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 23 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 24 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 27 Justice Kennedy life 28 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 29 Justice Kennedy life 32 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 33 Justice Kennedy life34 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 35 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 02 Justice Anthony Kennedy T1 with Trump 203 Justice Anthony Kennedy T1 with Gorsuch36 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 37 Justice Anthony Kennedy life RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Kennedy, 80, has been a consistent swing vote in key Supreme Court rulings
  • Dozens of his former clerks will be in Washington for a reunion this weekend

Washington (CNN)Justice Anthony Kennedy, the man who so often determines the outcome of the most controversial Supreme Court cases, is himself the center of brewing speculation.

Will he stay or will he go?
The rumors have swirled for months and the 80-year-old justice has done nothing either personally or though intermediaries to set the record straight on whether he will step down.
    Helping drive the speculation, dozens of Kennedy's former clerks are traveling to Washington to participate in a private clerk reunion that occurs regularly -- and many of them wonder if it will be their last chance to meet with him while he is still on the bench.
    Sources close to Kennedy say that he is seriously considering retirement, but they are unclear if it could occur as early as this term.
    Read More
    His departure would cause a seismic shift and offer President Donald Trump a chance to continue reshaping the court. Trump's first nominee -- Justice Neil Gorsuch, himself a former Kennedy clerk -- joined the court earlier this year.
    President Reagan meeting with Judge Anthony Kennedy in the Oval Office
    President Reagan meeting with Judge Anthony Kennedy in the Oval Office

    Why is Kennedy so important?

    Like no other justice in recent history, Kennedy has cast the vital swing vote in cases that grab the countries' attention.
    To liberals he is a hero for Obergefell v. Hodges -- a landmark opinion that cleared the way for same-sex marriage in 2015 and will likely be his most lasting legacy.
    "They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law and the Constitution grants them that right," Kennedy wrote.
    To the delight of abortion rights supporters, Kennedy voted to reaffirm the core holding of Roe v. Wade in 1992.
    "As the court's most important Justice -- at the center of the institution's ideological balance -- Justice Kennedy's ability to bridge the divide between left and right on critical issues such as the right to access abortion cannot be overstated," said Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center. "Replacing Justice Kennedy with a Trump nominee would almost certainly sound the death knell for Roe, just as candidate Trump promised during the 2016 campaign."
    But nine years later, he sided once again with the liberals on the court to strike down a Texas law that abortion rights supporters thought was the most strict nationwide. Without Kennedy's vote, the law would have been allowed to go into effect, inspiring other states to pass similar legislation.
    In the same term, Kennedy pivoted on the issue of affirmative action when he voted for the first time in favor of a race-conscious admissions plan at a public university.
    After that term, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said, "It is very much Justice Kennedy's Court."
    "You can't understand how important his affirmative action opinion is without understanding his earlier jurisprudence," said Katyal. "For decades, he has been the court's most eloquent voice on the need to be color blind -- why he changed his mind is something historians will debate for decades."

    Still a conservative

    However, sometimes Kennedy voted with the four conservatives on the bench. It was Kennedy who penned the majority opinion in Citizens United v. FEC -- striking down election spending limits for corporations and unions in support of individual candidates.
    He's also sided with the right side of the bench on issues such as gun control and voting rights. Kennedy joined Chief Justice John Roberts' 2012 opinion, Shelby County V. Holder striking down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act.
    And Kennedy sided with George W. Bush in the case that essentially decided the 2000 presidential election for the GOP candidate.

    Why now?

    On one side is his age -- a desire to spend more time with his grandchildren is driving any decision, and in many ways he has already established an enduring legacy on the court.
    In terms of a replacement, Kennedy might take comfort in the list of 20 judges Trump has vowed to draw from when considering the next vacancy on the court.
    Another consideration is that if Kennedy were to delay his retirement for a year, his replacement would face confirmation during the mid-term election year, something that could further inject politics into an already controversial process.
    On the other hand, Kennedy is well aware of his role on the court and could be alarmed by how politicized the confirmation process has become. Indeed, Republicans were forced to change Senate rules to make it easier to confirm Gorsuch after Democrats objected.
    Kennedy might think it would make sense to remain on the bench until the political climate simmers down -- although there's no guarantee that would ever happen.
    Retiring at 81 would not be all that much different than retiring at 80 and he would get to serve longer with Gorsuch as well as take up a case on next term's docket concerning partisan gerrymandering -- an issue that might once again keep Kennedy in the spotlight.
    Entire Neil Gorsuch swearing-in ceremony
    Entire Neil Gorsuch swearing-in ceremony

      JUST WATCHED

      Entire Neil Gorsuch swearing-in ceremony

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Entire Neil Gorsuch swearing-in ceremony 17:32