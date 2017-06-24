Story highlights Kennedy, 80, has been a consistent swing vote in key Supreme Court rulings

Dozens of his former clerks will be in Washington for a reunion this weekend

Washington (CNN) Justice Anthony Kennedy, the man who so often determines the outcome of the most controversial Supreme Court cases, is himself the center of brewing speculation.

Will he stay or will he go?

The rumors have swirled for months and the 80-year-old justice has done nothing either personally or though intermediaries to set the record straight on whether he will step down.

Helping drive the speculation, dozens of Kennedy's former clerks are traveling to Washington to participate in a private clerk reunion that occurs regularly -- and many of them wonder if it will be their last chance to meet with him while he is still on the bench.

Sources close to Kennedy say that he is seriously considering retirement, but they are unclear if it could occur as early as this term.

