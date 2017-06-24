Destruction of Mosul mosque desecrates history

Story highlights Rizvi: Muslims revere houses of worship and the destruction of Mosul mosque is particularly repellent

The mosque was built in 1172 by one of the most renowned Sunni generals of the medieval period, she writes

Kishwar Rizvi is an Associate Professor of Islamic Art and Architecture at Yale University. She is the author of "The Transnational Mosque: Architecture and Historical Memory in the Contemporary Middle East." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Muslims consider mosques to be the houses of God, the bayt Allah. They are places of worship, sanctuaries, and where Muslim communities come together. The first mosque, which was a modest structure built in 622 in Medina, was the house of the Prophet Mohammed.

Soon after his faith gained political legitimacy, mosques were built wherever Muslims settled, whether in desert landscapes or in historic urban centers. Building a mosque was a sacred trust, dedicated to fulfilling the spiritual needs of the community at large.

Thus, it comes as a shock to most Muslims to hear of the repeated destruction of mosques and shrines by Daesh, or the so-called Islamic State. The latest example, blowing up the 12th-century Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul, which happened Wednesday, is particularly disturbing.

The mosque was built in 1172 by one of the most renowned Sunni generals of the medieval period. It is also where the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, sought to declare the establishment of an Islamic caliphate in 2014. When al-Baghdadi stood at the pulpit of this historic building, it showed the group's acknowledgment of precedent and the power that mosques have in the Muslim religious consciousness.

Kishwar Rizvi