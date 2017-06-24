3rd journalist dies after Mosul blast

Story highlights Reporters had been accompanying Iraqi army forces in Mosul

Troops have been working to oust ISIS from the city

(CNN) A third journalist has died from injuries sustained in a mine blast this week in the Iraqi city of Mosul, the French government and her employer said Saturday.

Véronique Robert, 54, worked for France Télévisions. Her colleague, Stéphane Villeneuve, and Kurdish journalist Bakhtiar Haddad died Tuesday in the same incident.

"Too many headstones at the cemetery of the great reporters," Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, said in a tweet.

The journalists were with Iraqi army forces in an ISIS-held area of the Ras Al-Jadah district of Mosul when the blast occurred. They were on assignment in Mosul for the France 2 TV channel's current affairs program "Envoyé Spécial," the monitoring group Reporters Without Borders said.

A fourth journalist -- Samuel Forey -- was injured as well.

Read More