UK Parliament hit by cyberattack

This comes just weeks after a global ransomware attack hit UK hospitals

(CNN) The UK Parliament's computer system has been hit by a cyberattack, a spokesperson for the Houses of Parliament said in a statement.

"We have discovered unauthorised attempts to access accounts of parliamentary networks users and are investigating this ongoing incident, working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre," the spokesperson said.

"Parliament has robust measures in place to protect all of our accounts and systems, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect and secure our network."

As a precaution, Parliament temporarily restricted remote access to its network, the spokesperson said. Indeed, some members of Parliament said on social media that they were having trouble accessing their emails remotely.

If you try and contact me by my parliamentary e-mail address then l will not be able to respond currently, this is due to a cyber attack — Angela Rayner MP (@AngelaRayner) June 24, 2017

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) "is aware of incident and working around the clock with the UK Parliamentary digital security team to understand what has happened and advise on the necessary mitigating actions," a spokesman said.

