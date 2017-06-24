Breaking News

'Grenfell changes everything': Shadow of high-rise fire looms across UK

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 6:55 AM ET, Sat June 24, 2017

Story highlights

  UK government says 27 residential tower blocks have failed fire safety checks
  Thousands evacuated from homes in north London overnight amid safety fears

London (CNN)Ten days after an inferno swept through Grenfell Tower in west London, leaving the apartment block a blackened shell and claiming the lives of at least 79 people, a shadow hangs over Britain.

Worst affected are those who lost their loved ones, homes and possessions in the June 14 blaze. The traumatized survivors wait in temporary housing to find out where they will be able to rebuild their shattered lives.
But thousands more are living with fear and uncertainty amid concern that other high-rise buildings may be at risk of a deadly fire.
    Haunted by the specter of the tower in flames, local authorities and businesses up and down the country have been carrying out checks on cladding on their tall buildings, amid speculation that the insulation and cladding fitted to the Grenfell Tower fueled the fire's rapid spread.
    Some 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes on a north London estate with minutes' notice Friday evening after fire chiefs told Camden Council it wasn't safe for them to stay.
    "The Grenfell fire changes everything," said Camden Council leader Georgia Gould. "We had to act fast."

    Fire safety checks failed

    The potential crisis worsened Saturday, as the UK government said that 27 residential tower blocks had failed fire safety checks carried out in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire. Hundreds of tower blocks are being examined across the country.
    A spokesman for the Department of Communities and Local Government told CNN the 27 tower blocks were in 15 local council areas, but that figure might rise further.
    Tower block owners and fire rescue services had been alerted to the safety test results, he said.
    The situation has exposed a rift between the lives of rich and poor in Britain. Many of the buildings at issue are social housing blocks whose occupants complain of longstanding neglect by the authorities.
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
    Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
    People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
    People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
    The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
    Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. &quot;Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building,&quot; he said. &quot;There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out.&quot;
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a &quot;major emergency plan&quot; in response to the blaze.
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
    Families sleep on air beds

    Camden Council said its sudden order to "decant" four of the five tower blocks on the Chalcots Estate was "essential" after the London Fire Brigade discovered problems with gas pipe insulation and other issues.
    Some residents of the 650 homes spent the night on air beds in a local sports center. Others found refuge with friends or family, or were put up in hotel rooms. The evacuees included the elderly, children and family pets.
    Now they face a wait of potentially weeks for the council to make the buildings safe by removing the cladding and carrying out other remedial works.
    A picture shows the hole where a panel of external cladding was removed from a tower block on the Chalcots Estate in north London on Friday.
    The council says the combustible cladding on the Chalcots Estate "significantly differs" from that on Grenfell Tower, but it was not fitted to the standard it had commissioned.
    Police said Friday they are considering manslaughter charges among the criminal offenses that may have been committed at Grenfell Tower.
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May apologized to the Grenfell Tower residents for the lack of support they received in the initial aftermath of the fire and promised to do more to help. The chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea council also resigned following an angry public backlash over the borough's response.