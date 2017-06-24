Story highlights UK government says 27 residential tower blocks have failed fire safety checks

Thousands evacuated from homes in north London overnight amid safety fears

London (CNN) Ten days after an inferno swept through Grenfell Tower in west London, leaving the apartment block a blackened shell and claiming the lives of at least 79 people, a shadow hangs over Britain.

Worst affected are those who lost their loved ones, homes and possessions in the June 14 blaze. The traumatized survivors wait in temporary housing to find out where they will be able to rebuild their shattered lives.

But thousands more are living with fear and uncertainty amid concern that other high-rise buildings may be at risk of a deadly fire.

Haunted by the specter of the tower in flames, local authorities and businesses up and down the country have been carrying out checks on cladding on their tall buildings, amid speculation that the insulation and cladding fitted to the Grenfell Tower fueled the fire's rapid spread.

Some 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes on a north London estate with minutes' notice Friday evening after fire chiefs told Camden Council it wasn't safe for them to stay.

