Germany to quash convictions for homosexuality, pay compensation

(CNN) Gay men prosecuted in Germany under a longstanding anti-homosexuality law are expected to have their convictions thrown out and to receive compensation.

Paragraph 175, which criminalized male homosexuality, was adopted in 1871, and strengthened considerably by the Nazis. It remained on the books until 1994.

The Bundestag, Germany's lower legislative body, voted Thursday to quash all Paragraph 175 convictions from the post-World War II era, German media outlets reported.

Of the 64,000 men convicted since the 1945, an estimated 5,000 are still alive, justice ministry figures show, German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

The men are expected to receive 3,000 euros (about $3,350) in compensation for their convictions, plus 1,500 euros (about $1,675) for every year they spent in prison, the broadcaster reported.

