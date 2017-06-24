Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong for 20th anniversary of handover

Story highlights Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong for the first time as Chinese leader

His visit is expected to be met with massive protests

Hong Kong (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the city's handover to Chinese sovereignty, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

It will be Xi's first visit to the territory as Chinese leader, and is expected to be marked by massive protests.

During his time in the city, Xi will inspect People's Liberation Army troops at their garrison, visit a Chinese-Hong Kong construction project, and swear in Carrie Lam as the next Hong Kong Chief Executive.

He will also attend a major gala celebration to mark 20 years since China assumed control over the city.

Any visit by Xi Jinping to Hong Kong is expected to be marked by mass protests.

Heightened security