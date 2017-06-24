China sails into disputed waters, prompting protest by Japan

Story highlights China Coast Guard vessels sailed into Japanese waters, Japan said

The countries are in a power struggle over the disputed island chain

(CNN) Four China Coast Guard boats sailed into Japanese territorial waters in the East China Sea Saturday, further inflaming long-simmering tensions between the two countries.

The four Chinese boats were near an island chain that both countries claim as their own, a Japan Coast Guard spokesman said.

Japan's Foreign Ministry lodged a protest with the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo over Saturday's incident, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

Japan controls the islands, calling them Senkaku; China claims them as part of its territory and calls them the Diaoyu islands.

The Chinese boats were in Japan's territorial waters for about two hours before leaving at the request of a Japanese coast guard vessel, the spokesman for Japan Coast Guard's 11th Regional Command Headquarters told CNN.

