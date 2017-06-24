Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
Unlikely heroes move to the front lines of the opioid overdose epidemic
Long viewed as guardians of safe spaces for children, library staff members have begun taking on the role of first responder in drug overdoses. In at least three major US cities, library employees know, or are set to learn, how to use the drug Narcan to help reverse overdoses.
Health scares and rehab for once-conjoined boys
Rehab has been marked with highs and lows for Jadon and Anias McDonald, the upstate New York twins who were born conjoined at the head and underwent a marathon surgery to separate them last fall.
The images Saudi Arabia doesn't want you to see
Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and near famine that together have created one of the worst global humanitarian crises. But it's unlikely you will find the story splashed on front pages and leading news bulletins.
The rival bakeries dividing a neighborhood
At any time of day, 365 days a year, people of all ages wait to get a bagel fresh from the oven of one of these two Montreal bakeries. So, which one makes the best bagels? Depends on whom you ask.
A rabbi, a reverend and an imam have a plan for peace in middle America
A group of clergymen embark on an initiative to build their houses of worship on the same property in Omaha, Nebraska, to spur interfaith dialogue and peace building.
I love my factory job, but I don't want my kids to do it
Men and women in five Rust Belt states talk about how they love their manufacturing jobs and don't want them to disappear, but they don't want their kids to do these jobs.
From the Opinion section
Tanzina Vega: Where are you really from? Try a different question
Tanzina Vega writes that most of us would never ask a stranger about money, politics or religion -- so why is it still OK to ask, "Where are you really from?"
David Marcus: Why are we afraid to listen to teens?
A high school administrator in Pennsylvania cut the mic to a valedictorian's speech last week when the teen criticized the school's administration -- teaching exactly the wrong lesson to student citizens entering the world, writes former teacher David Marcus.