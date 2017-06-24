Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.

Unlikely heroes move to the front lines of the opioid overdose epidemic

Health scares and rehab for once-conjoined boys

The images Saudi Arabia doesn't want you to see

Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and near famine that together have created one of the worst global humanitarian crises . But it's unlikely you will find the story splashed on front pages and leading news bulletins.

The rival bakeries dividing a neighborhood

At any time of day, 365 days a year, people of all ages wait to get a bagel fresh from the oven of one of these two Montreal bakeries . So, which one makes the best bagels? Depends on whom you ask.

A rabbi, a reverend and an imam have a plan for peace in middle America

A group of clergymen embark on an initiative to build their houses of worship on the same property in Omaha, Nebraska, to spur interfaith dialogue and peace building

I love my factory job, but I don't want my kids to do it

Men and women in five Rust Belt states talk about how they love their manufacturing jobs and don't want them to disappear, but they don't want their kids to do these jobs

From the Opinion section

Tanzina Vega: Where are you really from? Try a different question

Tanzina Vega writes that most of us would never ask a stranger about money, politics or religion -- so why is it still OK to ask, " Where are you really from?

David Marcus: Why are we afraid to listen to teens?