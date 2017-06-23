Hundreds of households to be evacuated in wake of London tower fire

London (CNN) Some 800 households will be evacuated from five apartment towers Friday night in London, according to Councillor Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council.

Residents will have to live elsewhere for four to six weeks while external cladding on the buildings is removed.

The council says the combustible cladding "significantly differs" from that on Grenfell Tower, the high-rise across town where at least 79 people died in a blaze June 14. But it was not fitted to the standard it had commissioned.

The government said Thursday it is testing 600 high-rises across England, in the wake of the fire at Grenfell.

"Grenfell changes everything," Gould said.

Read More