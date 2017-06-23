Hundreds of households to be evacuated in wake of London tower fire

(CNN) Some 800 households will be evacuated Friday night in the Camden area of London, according to Councillor Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council.

"Grenfell changes everything," she said, referencing last week's devastating fire at Grenfell Tower.

The decision to move residents out of all five towers at Chalcots Estate was made Friday evening.

She said the decision was made because residents' safety could not be guaranteed. They will be moved to temporary housing, which includes hotels and homes of friends and family.