Ugly dogs compete for who looks ruffest

Rascal Deux of Sunnyvale, California, poses magestically at last year's contest.

(CNN)There are countless varieties of frightful floofs out there, and in a legendary battle to find the most unsightly oddball of all, one will rise above the rest to be crowned World's Ugliest Dog.

Once a year, with teeth bared, tongues dangling and faces smushed, these beasts waddle their way down a red carpet for the chance to win $1,500 and a trophy. The homeliest misfit even gets to fly to New York with a human in tow. The contest starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California.
SweePee Rambo, a nearly-hairless wonder from Van Nuys, California, sticks her tongue out in celebation after winning the 2016 World's Ugliest Dog contest.
Chinese Cresteds, Chihuahuas and mutts typically headline the competition, which is held in Petaluma. Many of the pups are rescue dogs.
The contest is judged based on both appearance and personality. Past winners have had hair sticking out in odd places, a penguin-like way of waddling or a shortened spine, but deep down -- way, way deep down -- they're just as lovable as any other pooch.
    World's Ugliest Dog champion in 2011, this pooch named Yoda was.
    Let's just say they take their daily morning walks off the beaten path.
    Quasi Modo, the 2015 champion, has apparently been mistaken for a hyena or Tasmanian devil, according to her online bio.
    The names might just be the best part. Reigning champion SweePee Rambo, a blind Chinese crested, is a crowd favorite. Quasi Modo, a mix with a spinal birth defect who took the crown in 2015, has a name to match her hunchback. And even though Peanut looks nothing like a peanut, somehow no other name would be as sweet.
    Peanut is the 2014 champion and truly an American treasure.
    There's no denying that these tiny beasts are hard on the eyes. And yet, by some miracle, they're still cute as hell.

    CNN's Catherine Rice contributed to this report.