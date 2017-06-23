Story highlights F-16 overturns at airport in Dayton, Ohio

Air Force Thunderbirds were scheduled to appear at air show

(CNN) An F-16D used by the famous Air Force Thunderbirds aerobatic team on Friday ran off the runway and overturned while preparing for an Ohio air show, sending two airmen to the hospital.

The pilot, Capt. Erik Gonsalves, and Technical Sgt. Kenneth Cordova were conducting a familiarization flight for the Dayton Air Show, said Thunderbirds commander Lt. Col. Jason Heard.

The mishap occurred after the plane landed at Dayton International Airport, Heard said.

Both men are receiving medical care at a local hospital but are in good condition, according to Heard.

Capt. Erik Gonsalves, left, and Tech Sgt. Kenneth Cordova.

It took the crash recovery team from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base more than 90 minutes to extract the pair from the damaged Fighting Falcon. Heard said that Cordova had no visible injuries and Gonsalves had some lacerations as well as some injuries to his leg.

Read More