5 things for Friday, June 23: Senate health bill, Philando Castile, Bill Cosby

1. Senate health bill

We finally got a peek at the health care bill that GOP senators have been guarding so closely and, well, it's not really surprising. Like the House bill , it repeals the individual mandate and drastically cuts back on federal support of Medicaid, which would likely force states to shrink their programs , meaning people would lose coverage . But it also adds money to stabilize Obamacare in the meantime.

Alas, you cannot please everyone, and four GOP senators have already said they will not vote for the bill as it currently stands. (It goes without saying that Dems, including the father of Obamacare himself , hate it.) Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to get 50 "yes" votes (the GOP caucus has 52 members, plus veep Mike Pence as a tie-breaker); he's aiming for a vote before the July 4 recess.

Outside McConnell's office, an ugly scene unfolded when Medicaid defenders, many of them disabled or chronically ill, staged a die-in to protest the bill . Dozens were arrested.

2. Nancy Pelosi

3. Trump tweets

We know the drill: President Trump tweets a thing . Everyone -- media included -- gets very nervous about said thing. Many gallons of blood, sweat and tears are devoted to figuring out if the thing is real and what it means for our country. Then, President Trump says the thing isn't really a thing at all.

4. Philando Castile

New, heartrending video shows the young daughter of Philando Castile's girlfriend trying to comfort her mother in the moments after Castile was shot. "Mom, please stop cussing and screaming," the 4-year-old says in the back of a police car, "I don't want you to get shooted." Castile was killed during a traffic stop in 2016. The police officer who shot him was acquitted last week of second-degree manslaughter

5. Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby, who has been accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct by more than 50 women, will hold a series of town halls to educate young people on sexual assault. This is according to his publicist. If you recall -- because it was literally less than a week ago -- Cosby recently was tried on charges of aggravated indecent assault . That case was declared a mistrial.

