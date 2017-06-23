5 things for Friday, June 23: Senate health bill, Philando Castile, Bill Cosby

(CNN) It's the first official weekend of summer, so treat yourself by taking a few days off from thinking about the health care bill. But not quite yet! Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Senate health bill

White House: Trump wants to protect Medicaid

White House: Trump wants to protect Medicaid 00:57

White House: Trump wants to protect Medicaid

2. Nancy Pelosi

JUST WATCHED Dem congresswoman: Time for Pelosi to go Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Dem congresswoman: Time for Pelosi to go 01:21

3. Trump tweets

We know the drill: President Trump tweets a thing . Everyone -- media included -- gets very nervous about said thing. Many gallons of blood, sweat and tears are devoted to figuring out if the thing is real and what it means for our country. Then, President Trump says the thing isn't really a thing at all.

JUST WATCHED WH responds to Trump's Comey tape tweet Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH WH responds to Trump's Comey tape tweet 01:22

4. Philando Castile

JUST WATCHED Combined videos show fatal Castile shooting Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Combined videos show fatal Castile shooting 03:19

5. Bill Cosby

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Everything they go through, they're just always smiling and happy. We learn a lot from them."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Instagram fitness model dies after freak whipped cream can accident

Hero inmates will get shorter sentences after saving deputy

John Oliver sued by coal CEO claiming 'character assassination'

Wow, Jonah Hill has lost a LOT of weight

AND FINALLY ...

Who knew condors could cuddle?