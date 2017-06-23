5 things for Friday, June 23: Senate health bill, Philando Castile, Bill Cosby

(CNN)It's the first official weekend of summer, so treat yourself by taking a few days off from thinking about the health care bill. But not quite yet! Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. Senate health bill
We finally got a peek at the health care bill that GOP senators have been guarding so closely and, well, it's not really surprising. Like the House bill, it repeals the individual mandate and drastically cuts back on federal support of Medicaid, which would likely force states to shrink their programs, meaning people would lose coverage. But it also adds money to stabilize Obamacare in the meantime.
Alas, you cannot please everyone, and four GOP senators have already said they will not vote for the bill as it currently stands. (It goes without saying that Dems, including the father of Obamacare himself, hate it.) Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to get 50 "yes" votes (the GOP caucus has 52 members, plus veep Mike Pence as a tie-breaker); he's aiming for a vote before the July 4 recess.
Outside McConnell's office, an ugly scene unfolded when Medicaid defenders, many of them disabled or chronically ill, staged a die-in to protest the bill. Dozens were arrested.
2. Nancy Pelosi
Apparently, not all is coming up roses for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who recently claimed she had broad party support and then was suddenly the subject of a closed-door meeting of her peers. A group of Democratic leaders met Thursday to discuss ousting Pelosi in favor of newer, more election-friendly blood. Who might that be? No one's exactly sure. After narrow losses in a few key congressional districts, the Pelosi conversation is one many Dems feel they need to have if they want any chance of winning big during the 2018 midterms.
3. Trump tweets
We know the drill: President Trump tweets a thing. Everyone -- media included -- gets very nervous about said thing. Many gallons of blood, sweat and tears are devoted to figuring out if the thing is real and what it means for our country. Then, President Trump says the thing isn't really a thing at all.
This week's episode: Secret recordings of conversations between Trump and former FBI Director James Comey? Not a thing, apparently. The reversal comes as the relationship between the White House and reporters who cover the President's administration is nearing a breaking point.
4. Philando Castile
New, heartrending video shows the young daughter of Philando Castile's girlfriend trying to comfort her mother in the moments after Castile was shot. "Mom, please stop cussing and screaming," the 4-year-old says in the back of a police car, "I don't want you to get shooted." Castile was killed during a traffic stop in 2016. The police officer who shot him was acquitted last week of second-degree manslaughter.
5. Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby, who has been accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct by more than 50 women, will hold a series of town halls to educate young people on sexual assault. This is according to his publicist. If you recall -- because it was literally less than a week ago -- Cosby recently was tried on charges of aggravated indecent assault. That case was declared a mistrial.
