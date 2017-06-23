5 things for Friday, June 23: Senate health bill, Philando Castile, Bill Cosby

(CNN) It's the first official weekend of summer, so treat yourself by taking a few days off from thinking about the health care bill. But not quite yet! Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Senate health bill

We finally got a peek at the health care bill that GOP senators have been guarding so closely and, well, it's not really surprising. Like the House bill, it repeals the individual mandate and drastically cuts back on federal support of Medicaid, which would likely force states to shrink their programs, meaning people would lose coverage. But it also adds money to stabilize Obamacare in the meantime.

JUST WATCHED White House: Trump wants to protect Medicaid Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH White House: Trump wants to protect Medicaid 00:57

Alas, you cannot please everyone, and four GOP senators have already said they will not vote for the bill as it currently stands. (It goes without saying that Dems, including the father of Obamacare himself, hate it.) Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to get 50 "yes" votes (the GOP caucus has 52 members, plus veep Mike Pence as a tie-breaker); he's aiming for a vote before the July 4 recess.

Outside McConnell's office, an ugly scene unfolded when Medicaid defenders, many of them disabled or chronically ill, staged a die-in to protest the bill. Dozens were arrested.